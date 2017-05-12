Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Weidman Announced For UFC on FOX 25

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Kelvin Gastelum’s “legends ass kicking tour” has been put on hold.

During today’s “Summer Kickoff” press conference, the UFC announced a middleweight tilt between Gastelum and former UFC 185-pound title holder Chris Weidman at UFC on FOX 25. Gastelum has gone 1-0, 1 NC since making his return to middleweight. His last TKO win over Vitor Belfort was overturned due to his positive drug test for marijuana metabolites.

Weidman has had a rough go inside the Octagon as of late. The “All-American” has gone on a three-fight skid. He was finished in all three fights at the hands of Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, and Gegard Mousasi.

Before the skid, Weidman was an undefeated champion. He had two finishes over Anderson Silva, a unanimous decision win over Lyoto Machida, and a TKO over Vitor Belfort. Gastelum was a welterweight during Weidman’s reign.

UFC on FOX 25 will take place inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on July 22. Weidman’s training partner Gian Villante is also set to be on the card. He’ll do battle with Patrick Cummins.

Also on the card will be a bantamweight match-up between Jimmie Rivera and Thomas Almeida. Chris Wade is also scheduled to compete on the card in a lightweight scrap against Frankie Perez.