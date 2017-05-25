Kendall Grove-John Salter Scheduled for Bellator 181 This July

Kendall Grove will make his eighth appearance inside the Bellator cage this summer, taking on John Salter at Bellator 181.

Grove (23-16) had won two straight before falling to former champion Alexander Shlemenko last October. Overall, he is 4-3 since signing with Bellator in 2013.

Salter (13-3) has won all three of his fights with the promotion, stopping all three of his opponents. He is also an ex-UFC fighter like Grove, having gone 1-2 inside the Octagon.

Bellator 181 takes place July 14 from the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma and features Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Derek Campos.

The Grove-Salter bout was first reported by the Honolulu Star Advertiser.