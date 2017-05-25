Kendall Grove-John Salter Scheduled for Bellator 181 This July

Dana Becker
Kendall Grove will make his eighth appearance inside the Bellator cage this summer, taking on John Salter at Bellator 181.

Grove (23-16) had won two straight before falling to former champion Alexander Shlemenko last October. Overall, he is 4-3 since signing with Bellator in 2013.

Salter (13-3) has won all three of his fights with the promotion, stopping all three of his opponents. He is also an ex-UFC fighter like Grove, having gone 1-2 inside the Octagon.

Bellator 181 takes place July 14 from the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma and features Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Derek Campos.

The Grove-Salter bout was first reported by the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

