Kenny Florian Believes Stipe Miocic Has Potential to be Longtime UFC Champion

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Stipe Miocic
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kenny Florian wouldn’t be surprised if Stipe Miocic can hold on to his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold for a long time.

Miocic is set to defend his heavyweight title against Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC 211. The event is set to take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. Miocic vs. dos Santos at UFC 211 will be a rematch from their Dec. 2014 bout.

During a recent appearance on Sports Illustrated’s The Extra Rounds podcast, Florian said he believes Miocic could’ve been awarded the decision against “Cigano” (via Flo Combat):

“I think that he certainly thought it was a step up in competition for him. I still had him winning the fight. I actually think he won that first fight. It was certainly close. It’s hard to argue either way when there’s a fight that close but I thought he did enough to win. But still, I think it was one of those things that propelled him, mentally, as a martial artist. And showed him what he’s capable of. Since then, he’s improved a great deal.”

As far as Miocic’s future as the “Baddest Man on The Planet” goes, Florian believes Miocic has the potential to be the heavyweight kingpin for quite some time.

“I think he certainly has the potential to. The heavyweight division is such that one mistake and that’s going to be the difference between you being on your feet and you being knocked out. I think the margin of error in the heavyweight division is small but right now I think it’s not so strong. Obviously there’s been a lot of inconsistency with fighter injuries and things like that. I do think he has that potential. I do think he can find some consistency that it really hasn’t seen.”

Latest MMA News

Joanna Jedrzejczykvideo

UFC 211 Free Fight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Mangles Jessica Penne’s Nose

0
Fight fans get to relive the beating current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on Jessica Penne in her first...
Frank Trigg

Frank Trigg on Fighters Coming Out of Retirement: ‘Our Athletic Careers Are Done’

0
Frank Trigg isn't a fan of top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of the past trying to make comebacks. During his professional MMA career, Trigg...
Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade Plans on Making the Most of Her Opportunities at UFC 211

0
Jessica Andrade is hoping to capitalize on any openings Joanna Jedrzejczyk may present at UFC 211. Andrade challenges Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Stipe Miocic

Kenny Florian Believes Stipe Miocic Has Potential to be Longtime UFC Champion

0
Kenny Florian wouldn't be surprised if Stipe Miocic can hold on to his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold for a long time. Miocic is set...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Says he Doesn’t Need Outside Motivation For UFC 211 Bout

0
Frankie Edgar recognizes the dangers that lie ahead on May 13. Edgar, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, will do...
Al Iaquinta

UFC: Al Iaquinta Still Banned From Bonuses

1
Despite all his rage, Al Iaquinta is still just a fighter in a cage — banned from bonuses. That is according to a new...
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz on UFC’s Marketing: ‘Can I be Promoted in a Positive Way?’

0
Nate Diaz feels the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) marketing leaves a lot to be desired. It's no secret that Diaz and the UFC have a...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum Suspended 90 Days, Win Over Vitor Belfort Overturned

0
Kelvin Gastelum has reached a plea deal with the Brazilian MMA Sports Court (STJDMMA). Last month, Gastelum was pulled from his UFC 212 bout with Anderson...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi Asks Why The Media Portrayed Ronda Rousey as One of The Best

3
Gegard Mousasi is scratching his head over the media's portrayal of Ronda Rousey during her unbeaten run. Mousasi, who is a former Strikeforce light heavyweight...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Says he Gets to Show Team Alpha Male’s True Colors on TUF

0
T.J. Dillashaw is happy coaching on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) to show the "true colors" of Team Alpha Male (TAM). The former Ultimate Fighting Championship...