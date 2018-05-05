Kenny Florian Believes GSP Will Return For “Super Fights”

Kenny Florian feels we haven’t seen the last of GSP.

The last time we saw Georges St-Pierre in action was back in Nov. 2017. In the main event of UFC 217, “Rush” challenged Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. St-Pierre earned a submission victory to capture the 185-pound gold. He vacated the title in December.

Many have speculated whether or not we’ve seen the last of St-Pierre inside the Octagon. UFC president Dana White wasn’t thrilled with St-Pierre vacating his title and claimed a

“super fight” with Conor McGregor was out of the question. Still, money talks and Florian believes a fight of that magnitude can come to fruition.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Florian talked about what it would take to bring “Rush” back:

“I think Georges will most likely fight. I think he’s going to fight in some kind of super fight scenario. I don’t think it’s going to be against a champion necessarily, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some kind of non-title fight that’s going to be big, and why not? Again, if there is one guy who deserves it, it’s Georges St-Pierre. He’s a guy that’s proven time and time again that he’s a big pay-per-view star and I think there are a lot of fun fights that you can make as well.”

St-Pierre has built a legacy over the years. He’s considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts. He is the longest reigning UFC welterweight champion in the promotion’s history. If he were to leave the sport of MMA for good, he will walk away with a stellar professional record of 26-2.

