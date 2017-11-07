Kenny Florian: I Wouldn’t be Surprised if UFC 217 Was GSP’s Last Fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) analyst Kenny Florian says it wouldn’t shock him to see Georges St-Pierre walk away for good.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 4), St-Pierre challenged Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. After four years of inactivity, St-Pierre didn’t let ring rust catch up to him. He submitted “The Count” to capture the UFC middleweight title.

During a recent edition of the Anik & Florian podcast, “KenFlo” said a win that big is the perfect way for “Rush” to retire (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think for Georges, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is his last fight. Does it get any better than this? What is he going to accomplish here that’s going to elevate his status that much more? Does he need to defeat the 205-pound champion, maybe fight Stipe Miocic? Those aren’t realistic things. Even going up to 186, everybody doubted him. ‘This is going to be too much. Michael Bisping has been more active, he’s a bigger guy.’ I don’t know if it gets better than this.”

With that said, Florian believes St-Pierre can continue to find success fighting.

“Can he fight? Absolutely. He proved it. This is still a Georges St-Pierre who can do it all and do it all a very high level. He’s one of the best competitors I’ve seen in all of professional sports and if he wants to continue to fight, I think he can beat a Robert Whittaker. I think there’s a fight against Tyron Woodley if he wanted to.”