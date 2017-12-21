Kenny Florian Lists Two Opponents He’d Like to See GSP Fight

Kenny Florian has two opponents in mind for Georges St-Pierre’s desired “mega fight.”

Last month, St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping to become the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. Just one month later, “Rush” vacated the gold, citing issues stemming from his colitis diagnosis.

St-Pierre’s trainer Firas Zahabi recently said a “mega fight” would entice his fighter to stay active. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, UFC analyst Florian gave his take on St-Pierre’s next potential opponents (via BJPenn.com):

“I think [Georges St-Pierre] who has done it all in this sport, and I think if there’s one guy who deserves the super fight or a mega fight, it’s GSP. And talk about a guy who was old school, who did it the old fashion way of just clearly beating anyone and everyone. He wasn’t a guy who was going, ‘Oh, well this guy, he doesn’t promote himself enough so I’m not gonna fight Jon Fitch, or I’m not gonna fight Josh Koscheck, or I’m not gonna fight,’ he would just fight whoever the hell it was, whoever the UFC had for him is who he would face. So I think that he does deserve a mega fight. […] As far as asking or demanding a fight with Conor McGregor, I don’t think you’ll ever hear it from GSP because being a guy who was bullied when he was a kid, he feels like that’s kind of a bully mentality. You know, you don’t try to pick a fight with someone smaller than you, that’s kind of what has been GSP’s mentality.”