Kenny Florian: Max Holloway Broke Jose Aldo Mentally

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) analyst Kenny Florian believes Max Holloway did more than just physical damage to Jose Aldo.

Back in June, Holloway captured the undisputed UFC featherweight title against Aldo in the main event of UFC 212. Holloway earned a third-round TKO victory in Aldo’s hometown of Brazil. It was just the second loss for Aldo under the UFC banner.

Aldo is now set to meet Ricardo Lamas inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Dec. 16. During a recent edition of The Florian & Anik podcast, Florian said Aldo may not be the same competitor after his recent defeat (via MMAFighting.com):

“That’s the big question for me because although he was winning the majority of that fight against Max Holloway, early on especially, as the fight went on it seemed like it was the Jose Aldo that kind of loses interest in the fight. It seemed like maybe he was a little bit bored or didn’t want to work as hard as he normally does during the fight. He didn’t have that same kind of pep in his step and Holloway just took it to him, kept pressuring him backwards and Holloway just broke him mentally and then took him out with skill. It was a beautiful thing to watch.”