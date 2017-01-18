Kenny Florian Wants to see Yair Rodriguez Fight Either ‘Korean Zombie’ or Dennis Bermudez

Fresh off his deconstruction of BJ Penn, Yair Rodriguez sits in an interesting situation.

The former Ultimate Fighter: Latin America winner was expected to beat Penn, but with the way he did it, Rodriguez definitely left an impression.

So now, what’s next? “UFC Tonight’s” Kenny Florian tackled that issue Wednesday night.

“The winner of ‘Korean Zombie’ (Chan Sung Jung) and Dennis Bermudez,” Florian said. “Bermudez is an exciting fighter and has a wrestler background, and I’d like to see the striker Yair face a top wrestler. And Korean Zombie is always moving forward and applying pressure, which would be a challenge as well.”

Jung and Bermudez meet next month, which would line up for Rodriguez later this spring.