Keoni Diggs Submits Tyler Sidders in LFA 11 Opener

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Keoni Diggs
Image Credit: The MMA Lab's Twitter account

Keoni Diggs (4-0) remains unbeaten after submitting Tyler Sidders (1-1).

The opening bout of Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 11 featured a 160-pound catchweight bout between two undefeated newcomers. Diggs took on Sidders inside the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Diggs opened up immediately with an inside leg kick. He blocked a high kick and the two tied up. Diggs went for a trip, but couldn’t get it. He controlled his opponent against the fence. Sidders was able to reverse the position before both men broke free. Diggs landed a left hand and the fighters engaged in the clinch. Sidders took Diggs down, but it was brief.

A left hook connected for Diggs. He went for another one, but got taken down. Sidders landed a knee with Diggs against the cage. Diggs was aggressive on the break, throwing a bevy of strikes. A left hand landed for Diggs and he scored a takedown. He maintained control until the horn sounded.

The second stanza began with a spinning heel kick attempt from Sidders. Diggs threw a punch and Sidders slipped. An uppercut landed for Diggs as Sidders got back up. A scramble saw Diggs end up in full guard. He avoided a leg lock attempt, but got caught in a triangle position. Sidders turned it into an armbar, but Diggs avoided danger. Diggs took the back, locked in both hooks and went for a rear-naked choke. He forced the tap.

Final Result: Keoni Diggs def. Tyler Sidders via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – R2, 3:57

