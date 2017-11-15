Ketlen Vieira Claims Fight With Germaine de Randamie is Off

It looks like Ketlen Vieira will no longer be fighting Germaine de Randamie.

Vieira was scheduled to take on the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder in Feb. 2018. The plan was to have the bout featured on the UFC Fight Night 125 card.

In a recent Instagram post, Vieira expressed her disappointment and questioned de Randamie’s injury. Below is a slightly edited version of Google’s language tools translation:

“I came to tell you that this fight is canceled because my opponent’s hand is too injured to fight. But strange that until two days ago her hand was in good condition. She even posted a training video, but God knows everything and I trust his plans because his plans are better than mine. Thank you guys for the strength, and I continue to focus on training and await.”