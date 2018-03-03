Ketlen Vieira Continues Bantamweight Climb By Defeating Cat Zingano

Round 1:

Zingano opens up the fight with a nice right hand and they clinch up. Vieira has Zingano against the cage and eats an elbow as they separate. Zingano comes in on a takedown but it’s stuffed. Vieira with a nice hook as Zingano comes inside. Zingano is eating shots when she gets inside the pocket and is unable to establish a good clinch grip on Vieira, who separates nicely each time. A good takedown for Zingano but Vieira shoots right back up to her feet.

Vieira lands some shots off a counter and follows up with a nice combination. Zingano clinches up with Vieira again but isn’t able to do anything as they separate again. Another clinch from Zingano, who delivers a nice knee to the body, before they separate. A nice trip from Vieira as they’re in the clinch and she’s in half guard. Vieira does a nice job of staying on top and is now attempting to trap Zingano’s arm down. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Vieira gets a great throw and gets Zingano down right into full mount. Zingano is trying to give up her back to avoid an arm triangle but is unable to do so. Vieira goes for the triangle but Zingano is able to push out of it and hit Vieira with some upkicks. Zingano gets full guard but Vieira passes to half guard. Zingano defends on the ground fairly well as Vieira continues to try and advance, and Zingano even goes for a Kimura. Some shots landing for Vieira now and Vieira stands up and more upkicks form Zingano now. Now Zingano is driving some elbows from the bottom and goes for a Kimura again. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Right out of the gate Zingano tries to be aggressive as she knows she’s down by two rounds. Vieira takes her right down with a trip and is against the cage in side control. Zingano forces Vieira to stand and she throws upkicks before Vieira goes right back down into side control. Vieira then puts herself back in half guard but later stands up again. Back down on the ground and Vieira is in half guard. Zingano trips Vieira and gets back to her feet and goes at her hard. Vieira presses Zingano against the cage but she’s looking up at the clock. The referee separates the two women and lets them strike. Zingano throws a few leg kicks and a body shot. Now Zingano is coming forward hard and actually hurts Vieira but she pushes her against the cage in order to survive the last few seconds. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Ketlen Vieira def. Cat Zingano via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)