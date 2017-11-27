‘Ketlen Vieira is the Next UFC Champion’ According to her Coach

Ketlen Vieira is aiming to establish herself as the female version of her teammate Jose Aldo in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division

Currently 3-0 in the promotion, Vieira will face Cat Zingano at UFC 222 in March to attempt to go one better. With an initial fight with Germaine de Randamie at UFC Belem in Feb scrapped (or never even an option according to the Dutchwoman).

Coach Pederneriras clearly has high hopes for his fighter, regardless of her next opponent (via MMAFighting):

“Cat Zingano is more complete than Germaine, in my opinion,” Pederneiras said, “but with less fire power standing, better wrestling, both to take down and defend, and with a good ground game on top, but no big deal from the bottom.

“I see Ketlen going up (in her career), and Cat Zingano going down. Nothing that I say might influence on fight night, but this is my opinion looking outside in, three months before the fight.

“I think Ketlen will be in great condition in the fight, and will be ready for whoever athlete shows up in front of her,” Pederneiras said. “In my opinion, Ketlen is the next UFC champion.”