Ketlen Vieira Wants Marion Reneau Next: ‘I Want to Fight Tough Opponents’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ketlen Vieira
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ketlen Vieira wants her next challenge to be against Marion Reneau.

Vieira is an undefeated women’s bantamweight prospect. She’s gone 2-0 since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). With wins over Kelly Faszholz and Ashlee Evans-Smith, Vieira is ready for more competition.

“Fenomeno” explained to MMAFighting.com why Reneau is a desired opponent:

“I asked for Marion because she had good performances against Brazilians. She submitted ‘Bate-Estaca’ and fought to a draw with Bethe (Correia), in a fight that I believe she won. That’s why I want to fight her.”

While Vieira is unsure if a win over Reneau would see her reach the top-10 in the rankings, she’s confident that she’ll make it there eventually and move forward.

“I want to fight the best to continue to move up the ranking. I don’t know if I’ll enter the top 10 with a win, but I want to fight tough opponents to test myself and climb the ranking.”

