Kevin Ferguson Jr. Finishes D.J. Griffin in Opening Frame of Bellator 179

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Kevin Ferguson Jr.
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Kevin Ferguson Jr. was able to stop D.J. Griffin in quick fashion tonight (May 19).

The main card of Bellator 179 got started with a catchweight bout at 165 pounds. Ferguson battled Griffin inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

The bell sounded and the two men met at the center of the cage. They tied up and Griffin landed a knee to the body. “Baby Slice” barely missed an overhand right. He caught a leg and took Griffin down. Ferguson rained down punches until Griffin improved his position. Griffin went for an armbar, but Ferguson got out of it and the fight returned standing.

“Baby Slice” threw some winging punches. He dropped Griffin and landed some ground-and-pound. Some knees to the side and a series of hammerfists put a stop to the fight.

Final Result: Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. D.J. Griffin via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 3:40

