Kevin Lee Believes 165-Pound Division is Bound to Happen in UFC

Kevin Lee has been calling for a 165-pound division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and believes it will eventually become a reality.

Lee is no small lightweight. “The Motown Phenom” may be 5’9 but he certainly outmuscles most 155-pounders. Lee is one of the best lightweights in the world, but his body has taken a toll when it comes to weight cuts. Despite the struggles, he has only missed weight for one fight.

While Lee could make the move to welterweight if he wanted to, he’d be at a size disadvantage in the division. None of this would be a problem for Lee if there was a 165-pound division. Our own Adam Martin believes we could see the best version of Lee at 165 pounds.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, “The Motown Phenom” expressed confidence that the division can make its way to the UFC:

“They can go ahead and after this interim title fight, scrap [the division], and make a 175-pound division. The (interim) champ vs. Tyron Woodley at 175. And then they go ahead and make a 165 division. There’s already three, four titles floating around that area, anyway. Why not just add an extra weight class and crown someone else the champion? They’re making another title in the same weight division, so instead of just having three random titles, why not just have three weight classes with three rightful champions? I think it’s bound to happen. It’s already been approved; we’re just waiting on logistics. And in the mean time, I’m gonna still out there and do my job, make weight, and whoop ass.”

Lee is coming off a dominant TKO victory over Edson Barboza. With the win, he moved to the fifth spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings. He’s gone 6-1 in his last seven outings.

Do you think Kevin Lee can reach his full potential at 165 pounds?