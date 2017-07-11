Kevin Lee Accepts TUF Coaching Gig….But who Will be With Him?

Coming off his victory over Michael Chiesa, Kevin Lee is looking to cash in.

That starts with an appearance as one of the coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, which, according to Lee, he has accepted.

I've been asked to do TUF and accepted in 2 minutes, @Ealvarezfight turned it down. I'm just waiting on the holdup @Justin_Gaethje. — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) July 11, 2017

Lee added that Justin Gaethje – who scored a victory over Michael Johnson in his UFC debut this past Friday night – “turned fanboy” when they met at the Summer Kickoff Press Conference. But Lee also said “once I fuck you up in December, you can go back to being a fine of mine.”

He also clarified which season of TUF he would be appearing on, stating that the female 125-pound division would be featured.

What else would they do to incorporate women's 125lb? https://t.co/oIspMNiHNw — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) July 11, 2017

What do you think? Would you watch The Ultimate Fighter with Lee, Gaethje or Eddie Alvarez featured?