Kevin Lee Apologizes For Missing Weight Ahead of UFC Atlantic City

Kevin Lee has released a statement following his failed weight cut ahead of UFC Atlantic City.

Lee is scheduled to take on Edson Barboza tomorrow night (April 21) in the main event of UFC Atlantic City. Both men are coming off losses against two of the best lightweights in the world. Lee and Barboza will do battle inside the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Earlier today, the early morning weigh-ins took place. Barboza clocked in at 155.6 pounds. Lee was the last fighter to weigh in and for good reason. He came in one pound overweight at 157 pounds. Barboza didn’t hesitate to accept the bout anyway.

“The Motown Phenom” has struggled to make weight in the past, but he’s never been over his weight limit. He had a scare at the UFC 216 weigh-ins, but made weight after using a towel. It wasn’t meant to be this time.

Lee took to Instagram to apologize:

UFC Atlantic City will feature six main card bouts. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will take on Cub Swanson in a rematch. Heavyweights Chase Sherman and Justin Willis are also set to compete.

Going further down the main card, fans will see Aljamain Sterling look to rebound from his first knockout loss. To do so, he’ll have to get past bantamweight prospect Brett Johns. David Branch would like to bounce back from his last defeat as well. Standing in his way is Thiago Santos. Jim Miller vs. Dan Hooker will get the main card started.

Do you think the weight cut will hurt the performance of Kevin Lee tomorrow night?