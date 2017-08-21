Kevin Lee: ‘B*tch Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Want to Fight’

UFC lightweight rising star Kevin Lee has claimed that #1 ranked contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is avoiding fights

Lee, who will square off against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216 in October, believes that the Russian’s inactivity can only be explained by one thing: he has no interest in competing:

“We can cut the bullshit – [Nurmagomedov’s] just being a b*tch about it,” Lee told MMAjunkie Radio. “He just doesn’t want to fight. Bottom line, he doesn’t want to fight.”

“He wants to hold on to that imaginary zero that he’s got [on his undefeated record].”

Lee then weighed in on his upcoming battle with Ferguson, praising his opponent as the toughest fighter in the division.

Lee is aware of the sizeable task he has on his hands against Ferguson, who is a fighter he believes to be the “real champ” at 155 pounds:

“Everybody knows – if you ask any fighter in this division – Tony is the toughest fight in this division,” he said. “Hands down. To me, he’s the real champ. You can say [Conor] McGregor’s the champ, because he’s that on paper. But the man only has one fight. Tony’s got 11, 12? He’s already got double-digit fights in the (UFC’s) lightweight division.”

Tough as Ferguson may be, Lee still plans to dominate at UFC 216.

“I’m going to fuck Tony Ferguson up,” Lee said. “There’s a reason why none of these dudes put my name in their mouth.”