Kevin Lee: Conor McGregor is a Paper Champion, we All Know That

Kevin Lee is firing shots everywhere and his latest target is Conor McGregor.

McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor will step inside a boxing ring to take on Floyd Mayweather. As a result, an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Lee will take place on Oct. 7 at UFC 216.

During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Lee took aim at McGregor (via MMAMania.com):

“Conor’s a paper champion, we all know that. He’s got one fight at 155 and he walks around calling himself the champion. It doesn’t make any sense. Tony Ferguson, he’s got 12 fights and I got 10 at lightweight. He is down there at the baby boy division. He did his thing, he wrecked things there, but, it’s a different type of ball game up here.”