Kevin Lee: I May Give Conor McGregor a Shot at the Real Championship

Kevin Lee has once again questioned the authenticity of Conor McGregor as a UFC champion ahead of his interim title clash with Tony Ferguson next week

At UFC 216, Lee will have the opportunity to get his hands on the interim version of the 155-pound title but must overcome the impressive “El Cucuy”.

Lee, who has praised Ferguson for his accomplishments in the division, argues that the current lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, is not considered as the genuine titleholder. For “The Motown Phenom”, this fight is for the ‘real’ UFC lightweight crown:

“It’s whatever you want to call it really,” Lee told Bloody Elbow. “To me, to most hardcore MMA fans, this is for the real championship. You got 1 guy with 1 fight in the division and calls himself champ. It just doesn’t make sense. Even the fact that he was allowed to do that, step up and fight, I get it. It was a huge event; it made a lot of money, but from a competitive standpoint, from a sporting standpoint, it didn’t make any sense. To have 1 guy with 1 fight call himself the champ, it just doesn’t make sense. You have Tony Ferguson who has double-digit fights in the UFC’s lightweight division, me too. So, it’s definitely for the real championship.”

Lee also touched upon McGregor’s last fight, which was a loss to 40-year-old boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring:

“As far as I’m concerned, Conor, he just got beat up by a man that’s 40 years old and coming off of retirement, and he got walked down. I thought he would be the one to change up his style, and show some new flavor, but it was Floyd. Floyd was changing up stances on him. Floyd was doing the most. Apparently, Conor’s all talk. I thought he could do more than what he said, so as far as I’m concerned, he’s got to show me more, and then I’ll maybe give him a shot at the real championship.”