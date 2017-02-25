Kevin Lee Doesn’t Think UFC Wants Francisco Trinaldo in Top 5 Rankings

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Lee is willing to do the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a “favor.”

Lee is set to do battle against Francisco Trinaldo at a UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11. Lee isn’t currently seen on the official UFC lightweight rankings, but a win over Trinaldo would likely get him there. Trinaldo sits at No. 11 on the 155-pound rankings.

“Massaranduba” is on a seven-fight winning streak, but he hasn’t cracked the top 10 yet. Lee told MMA Junkie Radio that he doesn’t feel the UFC wants the 38-year-old to reach a higher level:

“I think I’m doing (the UFC) a favor. The kid’s old. He’s getting up there, so they’re like, ‘This mother(expletive) keeps winning fights.’ He’s on a crazy win streak. And it’s like, ‘Damn, he keeps winning fights. We need somebody to go out there and steal his thunder, steal his shine and take that ranking away from him.’ Because I don’t think they want him in that top 5. Clearly I’m much more marketable. But I think in order to make the fight happen, they had to make it down in Brazil, because you’ve got to give and take something. If he’s going to take on a young lion like me, at least it’s got to be in his hometown.”

LATEST NEWS

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Doesn’t Think UFC Wants Francisco Trinaldo in Top 5 Rankings

0
Kevin Lee is willing to do the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a "favor." Lee is set to do battle against Francisco Trinaldo at a UFC...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader on Phil Davis Rematch: ‘That’s The Fight I Want’

0
Ryan Bader is shooting straight for the Bellator title. While "Darth" isn't an official member of the Bellator roster, he has come to an agreement...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira in The Works For UFC Stockholm

0
Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira appear to be on a collision course. MMAFighting.com reports sources close to the situation have confirmed that the Ultimate Fighting...
Julia Budd

Julia Budd: ‘I Feel Like I’m Finding my Stride Every Time I Get in...

0
Julia Budd believes she reaches a higher level each time she steps inside the cage. Budd will compete against Marloes Coenen inside the WinStar World...
Jason King

Jason King: ‘I See The Fight With David Suter Ending in a Stoppage’

0
Jason King doesn't plan on moping around due to suffering a knockout loss in his last fight. Instead, "The Asian Persuasion" returns to action at...