Kevin Lee Doesn’t Think UFC Wants Francisco Trinaldo in Top 5 Rankings

Kevin Lee is willing to do the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a “favor.”
Lee is set to do battle against Francisco Trinaldo at a UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11. Lee isn’t currently seen on the official UFC lightweight rankings, but a win over Trinaldo would likely get him there. Trinaldo sits at No. 11 on the 155-pound rankings.
“Massaranduba” is on a seven-fight winning streak, but he hasn’t cracked the top 10 yet. Lee told MMA Junkie Radio that he doesn’t feel the UFC wants the 38-year-old to reach a higher level:
“I think I’m doing (the UFC) a favor. The kid’s old. He’s getting up there, so they’re like, ‘This mother(expletive) keeps winning fights.’ He’s on a crazy win streak. And it’s like, ‘Damn, he keeps winning fights. We need somebody to go out there and steal his thunder, steal his shine and take that ranking away from him.’ Because I don’t think they want him in that top 5. Clearly I’m much more marketable. But I think in order to make the fight happen, they had to make it down in Brazil, because you’ve got to give and take something. If he’s going to take on a young lion like me, at least it’s got to be in his hometown.”