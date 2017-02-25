Kevin Lee Doesn’t Think UFC Wants Francisco Trinaldo in Top 5 Rankings

Kevin Lee is willing to do the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a “favor.”

Lee is set to do battle against Francisco Trinaldo at a UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11. Lee isn’t currently seen on the official UFC lightweight rankings, but a win over Trinaldo would likely get him there. Trinaldo sits at No. 11 on the 155-pound rankings.

“Massaranduba” is on a seven-fight winning streak, but he hasn’t cracked the top 10 yet. Lee told MMA Junkie Radio that he doesn’t feel the UFC wants the 38-year-old to reach a higher level: