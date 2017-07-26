Kevin Lee, Eddie Alvarez Exchange Barbs at TUF Gym

Kevin Lee and Eddie Alvarez could still meet inside the Octagon down the road, but for now, they’ll settle for exchanging words with one another.

Both Lee and Alvarez were on hand Tuesday night for “Dana White’s Contender Series” in Las Vegas at The Ultimate Fighter gym.

Lee mentioned that he was willing to face either Alvarez or Justin Gaethje as a coach on TUF before squaring off, but officials instead went with Alvarez and Gaethje.

On his Instagram page, Lee posted a video saying “I love it when old, washed up, retired fighters come back and support the new generation,” in reference to Alvarez. “Appreciate it. I would’ve stayed and gave you some tips but I got work to do.”

Alvarez, a former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion, responded, posting his own video and saying “No fighter can excit by himself, without the fans. We are just men foolishly fighting. This fan deserved more than most. Thank you all for your support.”

The 26th season of TUF airs August 30 on FOX Sports 1 and features female flyweights competing to become the first-ever UFC 125-pound female champion.