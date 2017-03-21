Kevin Lee Eyeing Khabib Nurmagomedov, Michael Chiesa, & Michael Johnson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Lee feels ready to take a significant leap in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) lightweight division.

Lee raised a few eyebrows when he called out Khabib Nurmagomedov recently. Lee submitted Francisco Trinaldo in the second round of their bout earlier this month. “The Motown Phenom” extended his winning streak to four and earned the 11th spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.

“The Motown Phenom” said he was a better fighter than Nurmagomedov and that he’d slam him on his head. Lee also said he’d like to compete on a card in Detroit, his home city.

Lee recently told MMAJunkie.com that if he can’t fight “The Eagle,” he’ll settle for Michael Chiesa or Michael Johnson:

“That’s what we’re gunning for. If he (Nurmagomedov) wants to get it on in July, or if he wants to wait till November … if somebody else comes up, we’ve been thinking of some other names, too. … If we can pull the Khabib fight now, I’ll do it right here, right now. … I’ve heard they’ve put the (Detroit) arena on hold. If not Khabib (in July), someone like Chiesa or Michael Johnson. It’s still a couple months out before I have to think about it. … So maybe we get Chiesa and then Khabib in Detroit later this year.”

