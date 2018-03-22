Kevin Lee Eyes Marquee Fights with Top UFC Stars

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee is already setting his sights on big fights despite having his next fight lined up.

Lee is slated to fight at Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night 128, which goes down on April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Lee fought Tony Ferguson at the UFC 216 PPV (pay-per-view) event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lee initially missed weight for his interim lightweight title bout against Ferguson, which served as the main event of the show. Ferguson would go onto win that fight.

Despite his most recent setback, he mentioned in a recent interview with Submission Radio (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania) that he wants marquee fights going forward.

“I think me and Khabib (Nurmagomedov) are the fight to make after this. I think I’m still the marquee fight in this division for anybody. You know, me and Khabib will sell big, me and Tony got a rematch that will sell big, me and McGregor will sell big.

So, it’s a lot of big fights left on the horizon. I’ll beat Edson in New Jersey and then I’ll go out there and beat Khabib in Russia. And then, who knows, maybe we’ll throw a stadium show with Conor McGregor in the future in Ireland.”

Lee has not competed since he suffered a submission loss to Ferguson. Before that fight, he picked up five-straight victories, including finishes over Michael Chiesa, Francisco Trinaldo, and Jake Matthews.

What are your thoughts on Lee’s comments? Do you think he deserves to step into the world famous Octagon and compete against the best lightweights in the world right now? Sound off in the comment section below.