Kevin Lee Feels Robbed by Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night 112

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Getty Images

For all the talk about controversy, Kevin Lee believes he’s the one who got robbed.

Last night (June 24), Lee took on Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112. The grudge match went down in Oklahoma City. “The Motown Phenom” earned a first-round submission win even though Chiesa didn’t tap out or pass out.

Despite the controversy, Lee was doing a solid job on the ground. On the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show, Lee said he expected Chiesa to provide a greater challenge (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was robbed by Mike. I thought Mike was gonna put up a better fight. I trained hard for this fight. I trained like a championship fight. I thought it was gonna go all five rounds, I was prepared for it. I had my mind mentally set for it, so I was looking forward to that. I was looking forward to showing some more wrinkles in my game. I slipped and he got half a takedown, but once I felt him on top, oh, it was like I knew it was game over.”

He then went on to say he believes Chiesa was going out.

“Going back and watching the film, he definitely went limp. He was fighting the choke, I switched, I stayed choking with one arm, I switched to palm to palm. As soon as I did, his arms stopped fighting the choke. He goes limp. I let go when Mario told me to stop. I’m not a dirty fighter. I’m very smart, I’m very aware.”

