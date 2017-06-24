Kevin Lee: ‘I’m a Championship Level Fighter With or Without That Belt’

Kevin Lee doesn’t need a “hunk of metal” to see himself as a champion.

Lee is set to do battle with Michael Cheisa tomorrow night (June 25) inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The lightweight clash will headline UFC Fight Night 112.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Motown Phenom” said he’s at the highest level in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA):

“For me, every fight is like a championship level fight. I’m a championship level fighter with or without that belt. The belt don’t really mean much to me. … That’s just a hunk of metal.”

Lee certainly isn’t short of having the championship mentality.

“To me, I’m a champion with or without it. I’m going into this with the mindset of being a champion. I’m going to fight like a champion. And afterwards I’m still going to be a champion.”