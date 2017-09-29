Kevin Lee: ‘I’m Glad Adelaide Byrd is Off my Damn Card’

Kevin Lee is no fan of Adelaide Byrd.

Byrd is a controversial judge in Las Vegas. She recently received heat for her score totals following the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin showdown. The bout was ruled a draw, but Byrd had Alvarez winning 10 rounds.

The controversy was so severe that Byrd was pulled from judging throughout the UFC 216 card. Lee, who will meet Tony Ferguson on Oct. 7 for the interim lightweight title, told Bloody Elbow that he’s happy with the removal:

“I’ll tell you what, I’m glad Adelaide Byrd is off my damn card. I’m fighting a Mexican, too. Look, she had me shook. I’m glad they made the right decision and threw her off the card. I don’t necessarily think there was any conspiracy, or nothing crazy like that. I just think she’s a Canelo fan. I thought Canelo was winning the fight, too, in the early rounds, but then in the later rounds GGG definitely took over. I would have maybe scored it 7-5 for GGG. I can see 6-6, so I wasn’t upset with the score, but 10-2? That’s fu*cking crazy. I’m so glad that they threw her off my card because I’m fighting a Mexican too, a Mexican that likes to push forward. She ain’t going to give me a fair shake, so I’m happy with the decision to pull her off the card. That’s for damn sure!”