Kevin Lee on Khabib vs. McGregor: ‘I Think Conor Would Get Him’

Kevin Lee believes if Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor, the “Notorious” one would get his way.

On April 7, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will do battle with Nurmagomedov. The bout will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It’ll headline UFC 223.

McGregor or Khabib?

Lee competed against Ferguson back in October and was submitted. Speaking to MMA NYTT, “The Motown Phenom” was asked for his pick if “The Eagle” takes on McGregor (via MMAMania.com):

“Yeah, I think Conor would get him, and it would blow people’s minds, and it would blow people’s minds, and it would blow him out of proportion, they would think Conor’s just some f—ing magical god or some whatever, because people are stupid anyway. But, in the real of what it is, Khabib is very hittable. He has a lot of holes in his game, and he doesn’t seem to be patching those holes. You know what I mean? He doesn’t fight very often, you barely get to see him, but the same Khabib that showed up against Edson was the same one that showed up against RDA like six years ago. There’s just no evolution in the man’s game, so… if they were to fight, honestly, I would probably lean towards McGregor. But first, Khabib has to get through Tony.”

