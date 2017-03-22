Kevin Lee Claims He Will Join Camp Mayweather For Conor McGregor Fight Preparations

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee stated that Floyd Mayweather’s management has asked him to assist in the boxer’s preparations for a bout with Conor McGregor.

Lee’s experience as a high-level Mixed Martial Artist will be utilized by Mayweather Jr. and his camp, in their preparations for what will surely be the highest grossing combat sports event in history.

Speaking with Helen Yee of Eyes On The Game, Lee appeared happy at the chance to join “The Money Team” for a fight that is “going to happen”:

“That fight with Floyd, it’s going to happen. Floyd’s management reached out to me a little while ago and asked me to be a part of the camp. So I’m excited to do that, I could use a couple bucks in my pocket, that’s for sure.”

When asked his opinion regarding McGregor’s performance on the night, and how it will affect his career afterwards, Lee opined that “The Notorious” may be out of his depth in facing the 49-0 ring legend, but that the Dubliner’s career will not suffer in a “win-win situation”:

“It’s a win-win situation for him. If he loses — which he’s going to lose, he don’t stand a chance in the fight — he knows it going in he’s just there for the cash grab and then he’ll come back and fight (Nate) Diaz, or he’ll bump up and fight Tyron (Woodley), before he jumps down and messes with us real killers at 155. He ain’t stupid.”

Lee is currently ranked #11 in the UFC’s 155-pound rankings, and enjoyed perhaps the biggest win of his career against Francisco Trinaldo earlier this month. Lee has his own sights set on the making it to the pinnacle of the promotion, and an industry which he feels can only be improved by the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. spectacle:

“It’s great for MMA. It’s a win-win for everybody, all things considered. As long as the UFC gets their cut. I think is the only thing holding them back is to negotiate the UFC’s number, because I’m pretty sure the UFC’s going to want a third.” “But it’s great for MMA, because it has no downside. It’s horrible for boxing, I ain’t gonna lie. And they’re paying me, so I better…(laughs)…but it’s horrible for boxing. I think it’s going to kill the sport of boxing, but the money is too large to pass up.”

Addressing what Mayweather Jr. will get from training alongside him, “The Motown Phenom” indicated that the boxing legend will use the experience of being “roughed up” by Lee to his advantage in the proposed bout with the Irishman: