Kevin Lee: McGregor Got Walked Down by a 40-Year-Old Dude

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kevin Lee isn’t as impressed with Conor McGregor’s performance against Floyd Mayweather as others.

On Oct. 7, Lee will take on Tony Ferguson inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be contested for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The title bout is set to headline UFC 216.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, “The Motown Phenom” said McGregor didn’t look as solid as he claimed he’d be (via BJPenn.com):

“I mean, let’s be honest, the man got walked down by a 40-year-old dude that weighs 150 pounds. I’ve stood next to Floyd Mayweather, he’s my little brother’s size and he’s a 125-pounder. I mean, he got backed up. I thought before the fight that it was going to be McGregor that was doing the stance switches and being able to fight out of both stances, and it turns out, like, the man can’t fight as well from orthodox as he says he can because it was Mayweather who was the one switching stances on him and hitting him with the southpaw jabs and straight lefts, you know, it was Mayweather that mixed it up a little bit more.”

Whether or not McGregor’s next bout will be against the interim champion remains to be seen.

