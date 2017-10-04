Kevin Lee on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘The Man Don’t Fight’

Kevin Lee is puzzled by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This Saturday night (Oct. 7), Lee will take on Tony Ferguson inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 216. The bout will be contested for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

One would think that the winner of the interim title will face Conor McGregor in a unification title bout in the future. With Nate Diaz in the picture, McGregor’s next move isn’t as simple as one would think.

While Nurmagomedov is a possibility for the future, Lee recently told the media that he’s unsure of “The Eagle,” (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s weird. The man don’t fight! So, what can I do? What can I do? How longs that dude been out? How long, it’s been over a year now? He doesn’t want to fight nobody, really. He doesn’t want to fight nobody that proves to be a challenge to him. He wants to hold on to that imaginary ‘0’ that he thinks he’s got.”

“The Motown Phenom” then said if the opportunity presented itself, he’d fight Nurmagomedov in Detroit.

“I said I’d take [Nurmagomedov] on in December, Dec. 2, but I don’t know. Now Conor’s saying that saying he might come back earlier, so, we’ll see. We’ll see how this one shakes up after. I’m interested in that, I’m interested in taking on Tony, and then fighting Khabib in December, and then defending the title against Conor, but we’ll see how things shake out.”