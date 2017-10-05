Kevin Lee on Weight Cut: ‘I’m Just Not a B*tch About it’

Kevin Lee has a tough weight cut ahead of him, but that doesn’t mean he’s complaining about it.

This Saturday night (Oct. 7), Lee will take on Tony Ferguson inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 216. The two will do battle for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

Speaking to the media during open workouts, Lee said he has about 19 pounds to cut (via MMAFighting.com):

“I feel like a million bucks, still full of a lot of energy. I’ve got a big weight cut ahead of me, so that’s where the focus is right now. Right now I’m about ’74, something like that. I have a decent little cut. It ain’t going to be nothing different. I’ve cut from a lot higher than that.”

Despite the amount of weight he’ll have to cut, Lee believes it won’t be an issue.

“It’s going to be smooth. I carry a lot of muscle, so it’s a lot easier for me to cut the water, and I’m just not a b*tch about it. I had tiramisu last night. So, look, look, the sh*t gonna hurt when it gets down to the last (few pounds), when it gets down to the end, but I’m gonna man up about it, especially when you’re talking 20 percent (of my purse). There’s a lot of things I’d do for 40 or 50 g’s, I’ll tell you that right now.”