Kevin Lee Releases Statement Following UFC 216 Defeat

Kevin Lee has issued a statement following his UFC 216 loss.

This past Saturday night (Oct. 7), Lee took on Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title. “The Motown Phenom” had success in the fight, but Ferguson eventually caught him in a triangle choke and took home the gold.

Lee took to Instagram to release the following statement:

“I appreciate all the support from everyone. I put my body on the line for those I love and I tried my best to leave it all out there in the cage. I said it before the fight, Tony Ferguson was the toughest fight of this division. I tried to step up and last night didn’t go my way, but I will be back more experienced and stronger than ever #25toLife”