Kevin Lee Says Chiesa & Nurmagomedov Don’t Want to Fight Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Lee is firing shots at Michael Chiesa and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Lee is scheduled to compete on Sunday night (June 25) against Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112. The action takes place inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Lee discussed the incident involving himself and Cheisa at the “summer kickoff” press conference:

“I move on to the next one as soon as it’s done. As soon as they kicked me off the stage and into the back room, I was done with it, I was over it. It is what it is, it’s done and I’m on to bigger and better (things). I’m done talking about that because that wasn’t even a fight. The man showed me he don’t want to fight. He showed me he don’t want to fight when he pulled up security in front of us. Ain’t no security going to bound me, I’m out here to get it and I’m out here to take your head off with it.”

Lee then said Nurmagomedov can get it too, but insists he doesn’t want to compete.

“That’s the fight to make. I shouldn’t even have to march. They should’ve made that fight for this one, but the man don’t want to fight. He’s trying to hold on to that little imaginary ‘0’ that he has. It don’t make sense, but, the man don’t want to fight.”

Latest MMA News

Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks Wishes he Made Middleweight Move Sooner

0
Johny Hendricks admits a move to the middleweight division was long overdue. Hendricks is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. After losing...
Chris Weidman

Ranking The Top Five Stunning Knockouts in UFC History

1
It can all end with one punch, resulting in devastating knockouts inside the Octagon. In the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), everything could end...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Says Chiesa & Nurmagomedov Don’t Want to Fight Him

0
Kevin Lee is firing shots at Michael Chiesa and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Lee is scheduled to compete on Sunday night (June 25) against Chiesa in the...
Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko: ‘I Never Considered Myself to be The Best’

0
Fedor Emelianenko doesn't claim to be the greatest fighter of all time. "The Last Emperor" is regarded by many as one of the best mixed...
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie on Infamous Title Run: ‘I Walk my Own Path’

2
Germaine de Randamie has once again commented on being stripped of her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight title. Back in Feb. 2017, de Randamie...
Stephen Espinoza

Stephen Espinoza Talks McGregor-Mayweather Going From Joke to Reality

0
The thought of a boxing match between Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was a joke, until it wasn't. McGregor and Mayweather are two of the...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Says He’ll Hurt Chael Sonnen a Lot at Bellator NYC

0
Wanderlei Silva wishes to inflict a significant amount of pain to Chael Sonnen. Silva and Sonnen are set to do battle this Saturday night (June...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Says Dana White Told Him GSP Doesn’t Want Title Fight

0
Michael Bisping still hopes to fight Georges St-Pierre, but it may never materialize. Bisping was set to take on St-Pierre sometime this year, but that...
video

Tecia Torres Steps in For Amanda Ribas, Fights Juliana Lima at TUF 25 Finale

0
Former Ultimate Fighter competitor Tecia Torres has agreed to replace Amanda Ribas and fight Juliana Lima at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale next month. Torres,...
Phil Davis

Phil Davis Plans on Punishing Ryan Bader at Bellator 180

0
Phil Davis is the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion and he plans on keeping his gold after fighting Ryan Bader this Saturday night (June...
Load more