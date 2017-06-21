Kevin Lee Says Chiesa & Nurmagomedov Don’t Want to Fight Him

Kevin Lee is firing shots at Michael Chiesa and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Lee is scheduled to compete on Sunday night (June 25) against Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112. The action takes place inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Lee discussed the incident involving himself and Cheisa at the “summer kickoff” press conference:

“I move on to the next one as soon as it’s done. As soon as they kicked me off the stage and into the back room, I was done with it, I was over it. It is what it is, it’s done and I’m on to bigger and better (things). I’m done talking about that because that wasn’t even a fight. The man showed me he don’t want to fight. He showed me he don’t want to fight when he pulled up security in front of us. Ain’t no security going to bound me, I’m out here to get it and I’m out here to take your head off with it.”

Lee then said Nurmagomedov can get it too, but insists he doesn’t want to compete.

“That’s the fight to make. I shouldn’t even have to march. They should’ve made that fight for this one, but the man don’t want to fight. He’s trying to hold on to that little imaginary ‘0’ that he has. It don’t make sense, but, the man don’t want to fight.”