Kevin Lee Says he Didn’t Know Where he Was Following UFC 216 Weight Cut

Kevin Lee has detailed his UFC 216 weight cut.

Lee fell short in his bid to capture the interim UFC lightweight title. He was submitted by Tony Ferguson inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Motown Phenom” came into the bout with a staph infection that is believed to be partially due to his weight cut.

During a recent appearance on Chael Sonnen’s “You’re Welcome” podcast, Lee talked about his weight cut (via MMAFighting.com):

“That last hour that I had to cut that extra pound, I don’t even know how I got it off. I don’t know where I was. Your mind just doesn’t want to work when you’re in those kind of states. . . Like I said, I don’t even remember much. I don’t really know. I was kind of out of it and I just left it up to my coaches and they got the job done. Once I actually made the weight, as soon as I sat down I was more exhausted than I – I don’t think I’ve ever really felt like that in my life. I was carrying the stress of the whole event too so it was a lot.”