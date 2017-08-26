Kevin Lee Says He’ll Show Conor McGregor That He’s Human

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Lee believes he can defeat Conor McGregor and prove to the world that he’s only human.

“The Motown Phenom” is set to take on Tony Ferguson inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be contested for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The match-up goes down on Oct. 7 at UFC 216.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Lee said he anticipates McGregor to return to the Octagon once he finishes his bout with Floyd Mayweather:

“I take him as a man of his word and as a competitor. If I’m judging him as a competitor, he’s got to come back out to … You know, he’s fighting dudes old enough to be my pops, that’s coming off two years of retirement. Come back and fight a young, hungry champion.”

He then said he’ll show the world that “Notorious” is just a man.

“Then we’ll really see if you’re worthy of what some of these casual fans down there really think of them. Because you’ve got so many people – he’s transcended the sport a little bit. So many people think the man is a God or something. It doesn’t make sense to me. So I’ll come back, and I’ll show them he’s a real human.”

