Kevin Lee Says Tony Ferguson is Due For Long Ass-Whooping

Kevin Lee believes Tony Ferguson’s toughness will only delay a poor result.

This Saturday night (Oct. 7), Lee will take on Ferguson for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The bout is set to headline UFC 216 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent media luncheon, Lee said Ferguson’s “never say die” attitude won’t help him emerge victorious (via MMAJunkie.com):

“When you look at it, and you say a man is tough, and that’s his biggest attribute, that ain’t good for him,” Lee said Monday during a media luncheon. “He talks about all this training in the mountains and running with the bears. That just means it’s going to take a longer ass-whooping.”

Also featured on the UFC 216 card will be a flyweight title bout. Champion Demetrious Johnson will put his gold on the line against Ray Borg. If Johnson successfully retains his title, he’ll break Anderson Silva’s UFC record.