Kevin Lee Says Tony Ferguson Will ‘Beat The Hell’ Out of McGregor

Kevin Lee believes Tony Ferguson will wallop Conor McGregor if they compete in a title unification bout.

Right now, McGregor’s future in the sport of mixed martial arts is uncertain. The “Notorious” one is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. Ferguson captured the interim title after submitting Lee back in October.

Speaking to the media, Lee said he believes “El Cucuy” will send McGregor’s stock plummeting (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s got Tony (Ferguson) as soon as he comes back. Tony’s going to beat the hell out of him. As soon as he loses that one, I’m going to beat the hell out of him. And then he’s going to be down in the dirt.”

The “Motown Phenom” responded to rumors of McGregor’s run-in with a cartel associate in Dublin.

“If the rumors are true, he better get his (expletive) together. Because he’s got a long mountain to climb.”