Kevin Lee Says UFC Officials Weren’t Upset With Punch at Press Conference

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Lee claims the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wasn’t mad at him for punching Michael Chiesa during the “Summer Kickoff” press conference.

Things got heated during the presser when Lee mentioned Chiesa’s mom buying a ticket to their upcoming bout. This sent Chiesa over the edge and he approached Lee. “The Motown Phenom” threw a punch and the two were separated.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Lee said the UFC wasn’t upset over the incident:

“They understand it wasn’t on me; I wasn’t the one to do it. (Chiesa) was the one to stand up and say he was going to slap the (expletive) out of me. When you say that, and then you walk up on them, what do you think is going to happen? The UFC isn’t stupid.”

Lee then went on to say that if the roles were reversed, he would’ve done way more than what Chiesa did.

“If it was me and I really felt disrespected, I’m burning the building down.  I’m sorry. I’m going to jail. Otherwise, my mom would be disappointed in me.”

Lee and Chiesa will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25 inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

