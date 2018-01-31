Kevin Lee: “Washed Up” Eddie Alvarez Shouldn’t Get Nate Diaz Fight

Kevin Lee hopes to beat out Eddie Alvarez in the race to a bout with Nate Diaz.

Diaz recently made some waves when he teased a comeback bout in May or June. Lee and Alvarez were the first ones to offer Diaz a match-up. They both ripped Diaz for saying that the lightweight division were a bunch of “f*ckers” waiting around to “do sh*t.”

That doesn’t mean that Lee and Alvarez are chummy. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Lee said he’s the perfect opponent for Diaz:

“When you look at it, we’ll just call it what it is. Diaz is coming off the loss to McGregor, who’s the champ. I’m coming off the loss to Tony. I mean, it just makes more sense from a sporting perspective to see, am I going to bounce back? Call it what it is, I got tired versus Tony. Diaz is known for not getting tired. That’s going to answer a lot of those questions, the tiredness, the mental warfare, all of that. It’s going to answer all of the questions.”

Kevin Lee Says Eddie Alvarez’s Best Days Are Behind Him

“The Motown Phenom” then explained why Alvarez should be passed over.

“If you’ve got Alvarez in there — the man’s washed up. We all know that. The UFC brass, they know it. Alvarez is never going to be the champion again. He’s never even going to sniff that title again. If they want to make me and Alvarez happen, I’m cool with that too, but I’m just looking at it from a fan perspective and seeing what I would want to see. I want to see the two guys who just challenged for the title, because I’m going to be back in a title shot within the next year. And I think the UFC knows that, I think the fans know that, and I think that’s what makes the most sense.”

Sound off fight fans. Would you rather see Diaz take on Lee or Alvarez? Tell us in the comments below.