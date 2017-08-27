Kevin Lee Sees His Bout With Ferguson as ‘Real’ Lightweight Title Fight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Lee is looking at his interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title bout against Tony Ferguson as the real deal.

On Oct. 7, Lee and Ferguson will do battle for the interim gold inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be featured on the UFC 216 card.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Lee explained why he’s looking at the bout as being for the “real” 155-pound title:

“I think as far as the hardcore fans and everybody (are concerned), this is the real lightweight championship. McGregor’s got one fight at lightweight, Tony’s got 10 or 11, I’ve got nine or 10. This is for the real lightweight championship because we have the most fights and we’ve already been through all these top contenders.”

He went on to claim he’s going to stop “El Cucuy.”

“You even look at somebody like Conor, he’s only beaten one guy at 155. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) hasn’t beaten anybody in the top 10. So this is for the real lightweight championship and I think that’s what the folks want to see and they want to see it move on, they want to see new blood, and they want to see the new generation. The UFC, they already on that wave, they know I’m the new generation around here. And I’m going to put Tony down and show the rest of them too.”

