Kevin Lee Takes Home Highly Controversial Submission Win Over Michael Chiesa

Finally, in our main event of the evening top-ranked lightweights Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee get to go head-to-head after the tremendous amount of animosity that has built up between the two. Here’s what all went down:

Round 1:

Chiesa lands the first big shot of the night with a left hand before getting the takedown. Lee gets back up and pressures Chiesa against the cage now. Lee lifts Chiesa up and slams him down. Chiesa tries to set up a triangle choke but Lee wiggles free. Lee postures up and a scramble ensues. Lee is able to take Chiesa’s back and work a rear-naked choke.

Lee locks in the body triangle and reigns down some hard ground-and-pound. Chiesa locks in the rear-naked choke and it was deep, however, the ref calls the fight off after Chiesa did not tap. The fight is over. Lee is declared the winner via submission.

Official Result: Kevin Lee def. Michael Chiesa via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:37)