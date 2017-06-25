Kevin Lee Takes Home Highly Controversial Submission Win Over Michael Chiesa

By
Jose Munoz
-
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Getty Images

Finally, in our main event of the evening top-ranked lightweights Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee get to go head-to-head after the tremendous amount of animosity that has built up between the two. Here’s what all went down:

Round 1:

Chiesa lands the first big shot of the night with a left hand before getting the takedown. Lee gets back up and pressures Chiesa against the cage now. Lee lifts Chiesa up and slams him down. Chiesa tries to set up a triangle choke but Lee wiggles free. Lee postures up and a scramble ensues. Lee is able to take Chiesa’s back and work a rear-naked choke.

Lee locks in the body triangle and reigns down some hard ground-and-pound. Chiesa locks in the rear-naked choke and it was deep, however, the ref calls the fight off after Chiesa did not tap. The fight is over. Lee is declared the winner via submission.

Official Result: Kevin Lee def. Michael Chiesa via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:37)

Latest MMA News

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Takes Home Highly Controversial Submission Win Over Michael Chiesa

0
Finally, in our main event of the evening top-ranked lightweights Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee get to go head-to-head after the tremendous amount of...

Tim Boetsch Crushes Johny Hendricks In Second Round With Head-Kick

0
In our co-main event of the evening, former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks takes on middleweight veteran Tim Boetsch. Hendricks missed weight yesterday morning...
Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig Takes Home Decision Win Over Justine Kish After Grappling Clinic

0
Up next is a female strawweight bout between Felice Herrig and Justine Kish. You can check out the play-by-play below: Round 1: Kish lands a nice...

Dominick Reyes Demolishes Joachim Christensen For Quick First Round Win

0
The light heavyweights are up next, and it's young up-and-comer Dominick Reyes taking on Joachim Christense. Here's what went down: Round 1: Reyes comes out...

Tim Means Gets Past Alex Garcia With Decision Win

0
Next up on the main card is a welterweight contest between Alex Garcia and Tim Means. Here's the play-by-play: Round 1: Garcia comes in and lands...

Dennis Siver Spoils BJ Penn’s Octagon Return With Decision Win

0
Opening up the main card for tonight's (Sun. June 25, 2017) UFC Fight Night 112 card will be a featherweight contest between UFC Hall...
James Gallagher

James Gallagher Doesn’t Like Being Called New Era of Young Guys

0
Don't lump James Gallagher in with the rest of the top prospects in mixed martial arts. Gallagher is coming off a quick first-round submission victory...
Clay Guida

UFC Fight Night 112 Live Preliminary Results

0
UFC Fight Night 112 is love tonight (Sun. June 25, 2017) from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and a huge lightweight main...
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen on Tito Ortiz: ‘He’s a Drug Addict’

0
Chael Sonnen is digging at Tito Ortiz and is pulling no punches in the process. Sonnen got back in the win column last night (June...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Says Bellator Title Win is ‘a Bunch of Relief’

0
Ryan Bader gambled on himself and it paid off more than ever last night (June 24). Bader took on Phil Davis in the main event...
Load more