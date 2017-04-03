Kevin Lee: ‘The UFC Hasn’t Broken Into The African-American Market’

Kevin Lee isn’t accusing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) of racism, but he feels African-American fighters haven’t been promoted well.

Lee, who has recently earned the 11th spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings, is set to do battle with seventh ranked 155-pounder Michael Chiesa. The two are going to share the Octagon on June 25 inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The lightweight scrap will be the main event of UFC Fight Night 112.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Lee admitted he verbally spars with UFC officials on his feelings towards promotion when it comes to African-American fighters (via MMAMania.com):