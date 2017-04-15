Kevin Lee: ‘To be Honest, I Could Give a Damn About a Title’

Kevin Lee is proud of what he’s accomplished at a young age.

The 24-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight may not be at the top of his division yet, but he’s happy with the income he’s made in a short period of time. Lee is set to compete against Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Lee admitted that as long as he’s compensated well he doesn’t care about a title: