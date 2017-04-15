Kevin Lee: ‘To be Honest, I Could Give a Damn About a Title’

Kevin Lee is proud of what he’s accomplished at a young age.
The 24-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight may not be at the top of his division yet, but he’s happy with the income he’s made in a short period of time. Lee is set to compete against Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25.
In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Lee admitted that as long as he’s compensated well he doesn’t care about a title:
“Everybody wants to compare themselves to everybody else, but I’ve taken a step back and just looked at it and said, ‘I’m about to make a million dollars this year at 24. How many people can really say that?’ It may not be Mayweather money. It may not be $150 million. But shit, coming from grits and mashed potatoes, $1 million sounds g*ddamn good to me. To be honest, I could give a damn about a title. I want to fight in front of my hometown, and I want that million dollars. It’s a big year for me. UFC Detroit is definitely happening later on this year. It hasn’t been announced yet, but I’m definitely going to make sure it gets done. It’s going to be crazy. It’s about g*ddamn time. We’ll fight Chiesa and then we’ll fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] in Detroit. That’s the goal. That’s the plan.”