Kevin Lee: Tony Ferguson is Way Too Experienced For Conor McGregor

Kevin Lee’s prediction for a potential Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson title unification bout remains unchanged.

Back in October, Lee fell short in his bid to capture the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title at UFC 216. Despite finding some success, Lee was submitted by Ferguson in the third round.

“The Motown Phenom” has made it clear that he believes Ferguson would be too much for McGregor to handle. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Lee made it clear that his stance hasn’t changed (via BJPenn.com):

“[McGregor] gets his ass beat. And then who knows, maybe I come back, I fight one, and then I fight McGregor. That’d be a big fight. We’ll see. We’ll see how it shakes up. I still feel like I’m the best fight for [McGregor] in this division. He’s got a couple suitors in there, but I don’t think he beats Tony. There ain’t no way. Tony’s going to be way too experienced, Tony’s going to be way too tough… He’s going to be too much for him. So I’m interested to see that fight. I wish they would just go ahead and make the damn fight happen already. I hear it’s supposed to go down in March, so we’ll see.”