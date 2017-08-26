Kevin Lee Warns That Mayweather May be Taking McGregor Lightly

Kevin Lee isn’t too sure about those who bet the house on Floyd Mayweather to defeat Conor McGregor.

Tonight (Aug. 26), Mayweather and McGregor will throw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lee will be fighting for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title at UFC 216 against Tony Ferguson. With a win, he could be in for a unification bout with McGregor.

Despite that fact, “The Motown Phenom” isn’t ready to dismiss McGregor’s chances tonight. He explained why to the Las Vegas-Review Journal (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t know how well Floyd’s preparing, I don’t see any sparring partners (he’s training with). I don’t know; I’m just not liking the approach to his training camp. So, it’ making me a little uneasy about betting the house on Floyd. Floyd can’t underestimate Conor, whatsoever, and he might be doing that. It might a little underestimation of the style, and if you do, you’re gonna get caught, and you’re gonna get clipped, especially with eight-ounce gloves.”