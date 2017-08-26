Kevin Lee Warns That Mayweather May be Taking McGregor Lightly

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Kevin Lee
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kevin Lee isn’t too sure about those who bet the house on Floyd Mayweather to defeat Conor McGregor.

Tonight (Aug. 26), Mayweather and McGregor will throw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lee will be fighting for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title at UFC 216 against Tony Ferguson. With a win, he could be in for a unification bout with McGregor.

Despite that fact, “The Motown Phenom” isn’t ready to dismiss McGregor’s chances tonight. He explained why to the Las Vegas-Review Journal (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t know how well Floyd’s preparing, I don’t see any sparring partners (he’s training with). I don’t know; I’m just not liking the approach to his training camp. So, it’ making me a little uneasy about betting the house on Floyd. Floyd can’t underestimate Conor, whatsoever, and he might be doing that. It might a little underestimation of the style, and if you do, you’re gonna get caught, and you’re gonna get clipped, especially with eight-ounce gloves.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Floyd Mayweather

Video: Floyd Mayweather Stops Conor McGregor in Las Vegas

https://twitter.com/FancyCombat/status/901668859085803520 The dust has settled, the smoke has cleared and Floyd Mayweather has stopped Conor McGregor. In a fight that was more competitive than many expected,...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Warns That Mayweather May be Taking McGregor Lightly

Kevin Lee isn't too sure about those who bet the house on Floyd Mayweather to defeat Conor McGregor. Tonight (Aug. 26), Mayweather and McGregor will...
Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum: I Don’t Think Conor McGregor Represents MMA

Fabricio Werdum doesn't believe Conor McGregor represents mixed martial arts (MMA). Tonight (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in...
Keith Thurman

Keith Thurman: McGregor Became a Boxer When he Defeated Diaz

WBA and WBC boxing champion Keith Thurman believes Conor McGregor showcased his boxing abilities when he defeated Nate Diaz. Tonight (Aug. 26), McGregor will take...
Georges St-Pierre

Freddie Roach Talks Cornering Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217

Renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach will help Georges St-Pierre prepare for Michael Bisping. St-Pierrre will challenge Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title...
Load more