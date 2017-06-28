Kevin Lee’s Next UFC Fight Could Be….

By
Dana Becker
-

UFC Tonight co-host Kenny Florian and Tyron Woodley have differing takes on who Kevin Lee should fight next.

Lee, who climbed inside the lightweight Top-10 following his submission win over Michael Chiesa this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 112, has won five in a row – with the last four being finishes.

But Florian, a former UFC title contender, wants to see a slow progression up the ladder for the 24-year-old.

“Dustin Poirier should be next for Kevin Lee,” Florian said. “I’d like him to move a little slower up the rankings. Poirier has a lot of experience and is good all over. If he beats that guy, it’ll set him up for a guy in the top five.”

Lee (16-2) has nine wins inside the Octagon around a decision loss in his debut to Al Iaquinta and a TKO defeat to Leonardo Santos. He made waves after the Chiesa victory by calling out Tony Ferguson.

“I commend him for what he’s trying to do to fight Tony Ferguson,” Woodley said. “To be the best you have to fight the best. I like the fight against Tony. We saw the interview. How they went back and forth. I’d like to see that.”

