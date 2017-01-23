Khabib Nurmagomedov on Tony Ferguson: “I’m Going to Break His Arm”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man on a mission, and it appears nothing will get in his way of his goal to become the undisputed, UFC lightweight champion of the world.

Nurmagomedov, the #1 ranked 155 pounder in the world comes face to face with #2 Tony Ferguson on March 4. Although the bout presents both with an opportunity at interim gold, both men will undoubtedly have Conor McGregor’s strap in mind as the driving factor in this fight.

Khabib and Ferguson are set to fight at UFC 209 in March, following injuries sustained to each fighter scuppering plans for showdowns with one another in the past. With a firm focus which is built upon disposing of Ferguson on route to a showdown with the champion at some point in 2017, Nurmagomedov is keen to let anyone and everyone know that dispatching Ferguson will be business as usual (even if that business involves breaking the arm of ‘El Cucuy”).

Speaking recently, The Russian Sambo master stated:

“If you watch when I fight dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Darrel Horcher, these guys are my opponents but he’s a little bit different than other guys. I want to break his face because I want to teach him respect,” Nurmagomedov said about the fight with Ferguson. “When I fought with Michael Johnson, when I took his arm for the kimura, I can break it but I go very slowly, be careful because I don’t want to give him injury. Because I understand (the) fight was finished. I need only to go a little bit slowly and he tapped. “If Tony Ferguson gives me this arm, I’m going to break his arm like Frank Mir-(ANTÔNIO Rodrigo) Nogueira.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not overtly disrespected the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner, but has a very serious warning for Ferguson prior to their upcoming bout:

“Yes he’s an impressive fighter. He all the time fights, UFC gives him ‘Performance of the Night’ but he never fights with fighters like me,” Nurmagomedov said. “He all the time fights with striking guys like (Rafael) dos Anjos, Josh Thomson, (Edson) Barboza, these guys are all striking guys. I am completely different fighter. He has to stay ready because I’m going to do what I do all my life, all my career. I’m going to do. “He has to change something. Because he has to work takedown defense, he has to work to get up, he has to work to defend my ground and pound. He never had to do this — now he has to do this. Because if you don’t do this, I’m going to break his face, finish him maybe a kimura, break his arm so he has to stay ready.”

This bout has “Fight of the Year” written all over it.