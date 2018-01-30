Khabib: Conor McGregor Has to Sit in Line When I Beat Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov has gold in his sights and doesn’t plan on giving Conor McGregor an immediate chance to fight for it.

On April 7, Nurmagomedov is set to challenge Tony Ferguson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The bout will headline UFC 223 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. UFC president Dana White says it’s an undisputed title bout, but McGregor hasn’t been stripped of his gold.

Speaking to RT Sport, Nurmagomedov said that if he defeats Ferguson then McGregor will have to wait for his opportunity (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(McGregor) can fight Diaz, and he can fight in boxing. But, God willing, when I beat Tony Ferguson, I’m going to make him humble, and he has to sit in line.”

Khabib Slams Conor McGregor’s Inactivity

“The Eagle” says his issue with McGregor lies in holding up the 155-pound division in favor of his fight with Floyd Mayweather and extended vacation.

“Everyone who wants to fight for the title at 155, (he says) no way. When I become UFC lightweight champ, I’m going to say, ‘Who is the real contender? Who has a five-, six-, seven-fight win streak?’ They have to fight for the title – not (McGregor).”

