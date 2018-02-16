Khabib: McGregor’s MMA Career Is Over, UFC Stripping His Lightweight Title

If you ask Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor’s UFC career is over and it’s only a matter of time before his Lightweight championship reign is terminated.

UFC’s #1 ranked Lightweight is preparing for his upcoming championship fight against interim title holder Tony Ferguson. That fight will headline UFC 223 on Saturday night, April 7th from Brooklyn, NY. The cloud looming over both of them is reigning division champion Conor McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the Octagon since November 2016.

Khabib spoke with TMZ this week outside of Jay Glazer’s MMA gym in Hollywood California. When asked about the prospect of facing Conor McGregor in Russia (should he win at 223), Khabib said that’s unlikely to happen.

“I don’t think he gonna come back.” he said. “When’s the last time Conor compete in MMA? Long time. He’s boxing guy.”

Khabib referenced his UFC 223 fight contract as another tell-tale sign about McGregor’s UFC future. McGregor can claim to be the Lightweight champion, but he hasn’t fought in 15 months and the division has moved on. Khabib says he signed to fight for the “real belt” – an indication that UFC is “100%” stripping Conor of the gold.

Dana White has yet to formally address the status of McGregor’s championship. As seen below, the UFC 223 poster released earlier this month bills the Ferguson vs. Khabib main event as a World Lightweight Championship bout — with no mention of the word interim.